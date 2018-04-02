Your Creative Calendar: 85 Things To See, Hear, And Read This April

It’s no longer April Fools’ Day, so you can trust that there are no hilarious pranks in this month’s entertainment forecast. Let’s leave the pranks to the experts at Impractical Jokers and also George Clooney, who I’m sure also have a lot of other things in common besides a predilection for pranking. Here’s what’s definitely not a prank, though: each of the movies, shows, and other entertainment options below is 100% real, and carefully hand-selected to burn through your discretionary income like a fire in the finale of Westworld’s first season. (Season two starts this month and may or may not also contain fires.) With no further ado, here is Fast Company’s extensive and prank-proof guide for what to pay attention to this month.