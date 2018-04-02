Your Creative Calendar: 85 Things To See, Hear, And Read This April

It’s no longer April Fools’ Day, so you can trust that there are no hilarious pranks in this month’s entertainment forecast. Let’s leave the pranks to the experts at Impractical Jokers and also George Clooney, who I’m sure also have a lot of other things in common besides a predilection for pranking. Here’s what’s definitely not a prank, though: each of the movies, shows, and other entertainment options below is 100% real, and carefully hand-selected to burn through your discretionary income like a fire in the finale of Westworld’s first season. (Season two starts this month and may or may not also contain fires.) With no further ado, here is Fast Company’s extensive and prank-proof guide for what to pay attention to this month.
MOVIES TO WATCH IN THEATERS
- Blockers, premieres April 6.
- Magic Camp, premieres April 6.
- A Quiet Place, premieres April 6.
- Chappaquiddick, premieres April 6.
- The Miracle Season, premieres April 6.
- Pandas, premieres April 6
- Where Is Kyra?, premieres April 6.
- You Were Never Really Here, premieres April 6.
- Beirut, premieres April 11.
- Aardvark, premieres April 13.
- Overboard, premieres April 20.
- Rampage, premieres April 20.
- Super Troopers 2, premieres April 20
- I Feel Pretty, premieres April 20.
- Avengers: Infinity War, premieres April 27.
- The House of Tomorrow, premieres April 27.
- Disobedience, premieres April 27.
- Truth or Dare, premieres April 27.
- The Week Of, premieres April 27.
MOVIES TO WATCH AT HOME
- 6 Balloons, out on Netflix April 6.
- Spinning Man, premieres April 6.
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business, out on Netflix April 6.
- Ram Dass, Going Home, premieres April 6 on Netflix.
- Paterno, out on HBO April 7.
- Borg vs. McEnroe, premieres April 13.
- 10×10, premieres April 13.
- Marrowbone, premieres April 13.
ALBUMS YOU SHOULD HEAR
- Amanda Palmer, I Only Listen To The Mountain Goats: All Hail West Texas, out April 6.
- Dr. Octagon, Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation, out April 6.
- Eels, The Deconstruction, out April 6.
- Flatbush Zombies, Vacation In Hell, out April 6.
- Hinds, I Don’t Run, out April 6.
- Hop Along, Bark Your Head Off, Dog, out April 6.
- Kylie Minogue, Golden, out April 6.
- Manic Street Preachers, Resistance Is Futile, out April 6.
- The Wonder Years, Sister Cities, out April 6.
- Thirty Seconds to Mars, The New Album, out April 6.
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Sex & Food, out April 6.
- Wye Oak, The Louder I Call, The Faster It Runs, out April 6.
- Young Galaxy, Down Time, out April 6.
- A Place to Bury Strangers, Pinned, out April 13.
- Brazilian Girls, Let’s Make Love, out April 13.
- Jason Aldean, Rearview Town, out April 13.
- John Prine, The Tree Of Forgiveness, out April 13.
- King Tuff, The Other, out April 13.
- Mouse on Mars, Dimensional People, out April 13.
- The Damned, Evil Spirits, out April 13.
- A Perfect Circle, Eat The Elephant, out April 20.
- Kimbra, Primal Heart, out April 20.
- Melvins Pinkus, Abortion Technician, out April 20.
- Sting & Shaggy, 44/876, out April 20.
- Okkervil River, In The Rainbow Rain, out April 27.
THINGS TO WATCH ON YOUR TV OR COMPUTER
- The Child in Time, premieres April 1 on BBC.
- Jesus Christ Superstar Live!, premieres April 1 on NBC.
- The Crossing, premieres April 2 on ABC
- The Last O.G., premieres April 3 on TBS.
- Legion, premieres April 3 on FX.
- Make America Great-A-Thon: A President Show Special, premieres April 3 on Comedy Central
- I Am MLK Jr., premieres April 4 on Paramount.
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation, premieres April 5 on MTV.
- Howards End, premieres April 8 on Starz.
- Killing Eve, premieres April 8 on BBC America.
- Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, premieres April 13 on HBO.
- Lost in Space, premieres April 13 on Netflix.
- The Circus News, premieres April 15 on Showtime.
- Fear the Walking Dead, premieres April 15 on AMC.
- Supergirl, premieres April 16 on CW.
- Westworld, premieres April 22 on HBO.
- Genius, premieres April 24 on Nat Geo
- Archer: Danger Island, premieres April 25 on FXX.
- The Handmaid’s Tale, premieres April 25 on Hulu.
BOOKS TO READ
- Look Alive Out There: Essays by Sloane Crosley, out April 3.
- The Female Persuasion by Meg Wolitzer, out April 3.
- See What Can Be Done: Essays, Criticism, and Commentary by Lorrie Moore, out April 3.
- Voices from the Rust Belt edited by Anne Trubek, out April 3.
- How to Be Safe by Tom McAllister, out April 3.
- The Displaced: Refugee Writers on Refugee Lives by Viet Thanh Nguyen, out April 10.
- Macbeth by Jo Nesbo, out April 10.
- Circe by Madeline Miller, out April 10.
- Sharp: The Women Who Made an Art of Having an Opinion by Michelle Dean, out April 10.
- Heads of the Colored People: Stories by Nafissa Thompson-Spires, out April 10.
- And Now We Have Everything: On Motherhood Before I Was Ready by Meaghan O’Connell, out April 10.
- The Trauma Cleaner: One Woman’s Extraordinary Life in the Business of Death, Decay, and Disaster by Sarah Krasnostein, out April 10.
- West by Carys Davies, out April 24.
- How to Write an Autobiographical Novel: Essays by Alexander Chee, out April 24.
