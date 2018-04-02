advertisement
Your Creative Calendar: 85 Things To See, Hear, And Read This April

Get ready to start an “Infinity War,” welcome back “Westworld,” and get “Lost in Space,” as your Creative Calendar for April ushers in spring.

By Joe Berkowitz4 minute Read

It’s no longer April Fools’ Day, so you can trust that there are no hilarious pranks in this month’s entertainment forecast. Let’s leave the pranks to the experts at Impractical Jokers and also George Clooney, who I’m sure also have a lot of other things in common besides a predilection for pranking. Here’s what’s definitely not a prank, though: each of the movies, shows, and other entertainment options below is 100% real, and carefully hand-selected to burn through your discretionary income like a fire in the finale of Westworld’s first season. (Season two starts this month and may or may not also contain fires.) With no further ado, here is Fast Company’s extensive and prank-proof guide for what to pay attention to this month.

MOVIES TO WATCH IN THEATERS

MOVIES TO WATCH AT HOME

ALBUMS YOU SHOULD HEAR

THINGS TO WATCH ON YOUR TV OR COMPUTER

BOOKS TO READ

  • Look Alive Out There: Essays by Sloane Crosley, out April 3.
  • The Female Persuasion by Meg Wolitzer, out April 3. 
  • See What Can Be Done: Essays, Criticism, and Commentary by Lorrie Moore, out April 3.
  • Voices from the Rust Belt edited by Anne Trubek, out April 3.
  • How to Be Safe by Tom McAllister, out April 3.
  • The Displaced: Refugee Writers on Refugee Lives by Viet Thanh Nguyen, out April 10.
  • Macbeth by Jo Nesbo, out April 10.
  • Circe by Madeline Miller, out April 10.
  • Sharp: The Women Who Made an Art of Having an Opinion by Michelle Dean, out April 10.
  • Heads of the Colored People: Stories by Nafissa Thompson-Spires, out April 10.
  • And Now We Have Everything: On Motherhood Before I Was Ready by Meaghan O’Connell, out April 10.
  • The Trauma Cleaner: One Woman’s Extraordinary Life in the Business of Death, Decay, and Disaster by Sarah Krasnostein, out April 10.
  • West by Carys Davies, out April 24.
  • How to Write an Autobiographical Novel: Essays by Alexander Chee, out April 24.

[Photo Illustration: Daisy Korpics; The Last O.G.: Francisco Roman, courtesy of Turner; The Week Of: Macall Polay, courtesy of Netflix; Chappaquiddick: Claire Folger, courtesy of Apex Entertainment; Beirut: Sife Eddine El Amine, courtesy of Bleecker Street; The Miracle Season: Cate Cameron, courtesy of LD Entertainment; Super Troopers 2: Jon Pack, courtesy of 20th Century Fox; I Feel Pretty: Mark Schäfer, courtesy of STX Films; Killing Eve: Sophie Mutevelian and Nick Briggs, courtesy of AMC; Supergirl: Colin Bentley, courtesy of the CW; Westworld: John P. Johnson, courtesy of HBO; The Handmaid’s Tale; George Kraychyk, courtesy of Hulu]

