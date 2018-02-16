Watch Drake Give Away Nearly $1 Million In His Video For “God’s Plan”

Who: Drake

Why we care: Artistic philanthropy comes in a lot of forms. Chance the Rapper, for instance, enjoys occasionally renting out entire theaters to make sure Chicagoans can freely enjoy the movies he considers un-missable. Drake, however, has just made his philanthropy a part of his art.

A new video for “God’s Plan,” a song from the recent EP Scary Hours, finds Drake giving away a ton of money on camera. “The budget for this video was $996,631.90,” a cheeky caption reads at the start of the video. “We gave it all away. Don’t tell the label.”

Directed by Karena Evans, the heartwarming clip features Drake performing good works on the streets of Miami: donating to a women’s shelter, paying for groceries, and other noble deeds. The reactions from the people he helps are guaranteed to brighten up your day (particularly the woman at the 2:50 mark.)

Watch the full video below: