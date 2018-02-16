Janelle Monáe’s Visual Album “Dirty Computer” Looks Like A Stunning Odyssey

Who: Janelle Monáe

Why we care: Janelle Monáe is obviously no stranger to concept albums. The Grammy-nominated singer has spent the majority of her career building a veritable universe around her alter ego Cindi Mayweather through her albums Metropolis: Suite I (The Chase), The ArchAndroid, and The Electric Lady. But Monáe seems to have outdone herself with her upcoming visual album Dirty Computer. Billed as an “emotion picture,” Dirty Computer Monáe and Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok, Creed, Dear White People) in some kind of futuristic, neon odyssey that is bound to be yet another visual (and sonic) banger from Monáe.

