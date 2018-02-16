Disney World finally gets around to opening Toy Story Land

Toy Story first came into our lives in 1995, delivering a heartwarming glimpse inside the secret lives of toys. The adventures of Woody and Buzz Lightyear have continued for more than two decades with Toy Story 2 (1999) and Toy Story 3 (2010). It’s clearly been a long time coming, but Disney has finally announced that Toy Story Land is set to open at Walt Disney World Resorts.

Toy Story Land will make guests feel as though they’ve shrunk to the size of a toy and are exploring Andy’s backyard, with a Slinky Dog Dash coaster and Alien Swirling Saucers to ride.

Toy Story Land will open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 30th. While fans who have been waiting since 1995 to explore Andy’s universe may feel like Disney was expecting them to grow up and go away (just like Andy *sob*), the park’s opening is tied to the film’s long-awaited fourth installment, Toy Story 4, which is slated to be released in June 2019.

ML