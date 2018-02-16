Jeffrey Tambor Scrubbed From Movie Poster Following Harassment Scandal

Years after being feted for his compassionate performance as transgender Maura Pfefferman on Amazon’s Transparent, Jeffrey Tambor has found himself in a state of disgrace.

Last fall, the veteran actor found himself on the still-growing list of powerful men accused of sexual harassment. Two trans actresses accused Tambor of inappropriate behavior on set, leading to a rocky couple months of speculation over whether or not Transparent would retain its Emmy-winning lead actor. Yesterday, however, the saga came to a conclusion, with Tambor officially fired from Amazon’s flagship series.

The impending fifth season of the show isn’t the only place from which the actor has been jettisoned this week. A new report from The Wrap reveals that Tambor’s name and image have been scrubbed entirely from the poster for the upcoming film The Death of Stalin. On Thursday, hours after Amazon announced it was parting ways with the actor, IFC Films released a new promotional one-sheet for the film with co-star Andre Riseborough’s face situated where Tambor’s had previously been.

As of press time, Tambor’s actual performance in the film had not been reshot with Christopher Plummer in his stead.