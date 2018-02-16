Jimmy Kimmel To Trump After School Shooting: “You’re Mentally Ill”

What: A devastated monologue about why it’s decidedly not too soon to talk about gun reform, following the latest school shooting.

Who: Jimmy Kimmel

Why we care: Over the course of the past year, Kimmel has transitioned into late night TV’s Voice of America’s Conscience. Last night, the host used that voice to make an emotional plea to Donald Trump–and all NRA-supported politicians–to actually do something to prevent teenagers from legally obtaining AR-15s.

“That’s a perfect example of the kind of common sense you said you were going to bring to the White House,” Kimmel says directly to Trump, in between clips from the president’s post-shooting address to the nation.

Kimmel appears to be particularly affected by the political playbook move of replying that it’s too soon to discuss gun reform whenever asked about it in the wake of a mass shooting and Trump’s insistence that this is a mental health issue and not a gun issue. For the record, the students involved in this latest shooting appear to want this issue to be politicized.

“This is a mental health issue, because if you don’t agree we need to do something about it, you’re obviously mentally ill,” he says.

Unfortunately, one of the reasons Kimmel has gotten so skilled at expressing Americans’ outrage over mass shootings is lots of practice.