Uber will now report crimes directly to London police

The move is yet another step Uber is taking in hopes of getting its operating license back in the U.K.’s capital. The company has announced it will now report serious crimes involving passengers directly to the police instead of waiting for the passenger to report the crime themselves, Business Insider reports. The change is a major about-face for Uber, which previously argued it was up to the passenger to report such crimes. In addition to the new reporting policy, Uber also says it will introduce a 24-hour call-in service for drivers and riders who want support if something goes wrong on a ride.MG