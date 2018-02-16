Walmart is looking to buy a huge stake in India’s Flipkart

The U.S. retail giant is in talks to buy more than 40% of Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, reports Reuters. Flipkart is currently valued around $12 billion, so the proposed take could cost Walmart north of $5 billion. If the deal finalizes, it would give both Flipkart and Walmart some much-needed muscle against Amazon and would also allow Walmart to more easily access the growing consumer base in India.MG