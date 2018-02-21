What To Do When Popular Stress-Relief Advice Doesn’t Work For You

It seems that just about everyone these days is struggling with stress . Between the emotionally draining news cycle , our addiction to push notifications, and our puzzling inability to take a proper vacation –when one stress trigger disappears, another one swiftly takes it place. Naturally, as more people become stressed, more books and articles pop up to tell us how to reduce stress. But what if none of the tactics work for you?

Despite what experts tell you, what works for them might not always do it for you. So when common tactics leave your head feeling like it’s going to explode, try these alternative (and easier) coping mechanisms.

Instead Of: Meditating

Try: Just Slowing Down

Everyone is touting the benefits of mindfulness and meditation. When entrepreneurs and CEOs are asked about their morning routines, you can bet that a common theme is meditation. But not everyone will find meditation beneficial. At the 2016 Fast Company Innovation Festival, author Gretchen Rubin said that after diligently meditating for five to six months, she reaped little benefit from the practice, so she stopped.

Rather than trying to find a 20-minute slot in your calendar to breathe and sit still, try simply slowing down when you’re working. That’s it. As entrepreneur Faisal Hoque previously wrote for Fast Company, “Feeling like you’re constantly short on time is a state of mind. Sure, you may actually have more on your plate than you can possibly handle, but the way you work might be maximizing rather than reducing the stress of that.” When you train yourself to slow down, you’re also training your brain to pause more often, which helps you focus better, be more efficient, and free up more time which leads to . . . less stress.

Instead Of: Planning Ahead

Try: Choosing Your Priorities Carefully

I used to think that planning ahead would be the magic bullet to all my stress problems. But as it turns out, that’s not always the case. After all, unexpected things come up, things take longer than you expect, and you end up wondering how you’re going to fit in everything you’ve planned to do. Earlier this year, I tried to implement my own version of a Four-Day Workweek. Given that I started this practice right after the holidays, there was a lot of stress. I turned to extreme planning, and while that helped, it failed to reduce my stress.

What did help, however, was drastically cutting down on my goals. After all, if the cause of our stress is that we have too much to do and too little time, the most painless thing you can do is just do less. But what about when it’s a marching order from the boss? You figure out how to say no . . . without saying no. Here’s an explanation on how.