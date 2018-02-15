Facebook is making it easier for organizations to help out during a crisis

Facebook’s Community Help page lets people post updates and other important information during crises and at times of need. Up until now, only individual accounts were able to interact with this section. The intent is to make it a hub for communities to come together during hard times. Now Facebook is opening it up to certain companies and organizations, meaning their Facebook pages can also post information and updates as well as offer services.

Currently, the organizations allowed to post on Community Help include Direct Relief, Lyft, Chase, Feeding America, International Medical Corps, the California Department of Forestry and Fire, and Save the Children. Facebook says more organizations will be added to the roster soon.

You can read the company’s blog post about it here.

Read more: Facebook Wants To Use Its Data To Identify People In Need After Disasters

CGW