Who: CNN, Figliulo & Partners

Why we care: Last October, CNN came out with a cheeky ad swiping back at President Trump’s frequent accusations of fake news by illustrating how, no matter how loud and often you repeat a falsehood, it’s still a falsehood. Now the news network takes things to the next level to show what a whole bunch of falsehoods can lead to. Not-so subtle, yet pretty perfect.JB