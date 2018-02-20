Let Your Second-Newest Hire Onboard Your Newest Hire

Joining a new team can be anxiety inducing for lots of reasons. Even the most confident newbies can find themselves wondering, “Will my work be valued? Will I be competent? Will I even be liked?” Existing team members may have concerns of their own. Perhaps a friend left (or was let go) and the new hire is taking their place–so the latter might be seen as a threat, especially if she has experience or skills others don’t.

When you factor in all these interpersonal pitfalls with the time and productivity costs of bringing someone new up to speed, effective onboarding can seem like a delicate undertaking, to say the least. And it often is. But the best way to go about it might actually be the most counterintuitive: Ask your newbies to onboard other newbies. Here’s why.

Why Veterans Might Be Overrated Onboarders

Bringing any new employee into a team should be considered a project. Just as important as teaching job skills is instilling an understanding of where the person’s work (and the team’s) fits into the big picture. Think of it as applying the red dot at the mall that says, “You are here.”

Most of the time, employers reasonably assign veterans, who have plenty of experience with who’s who and how things work, to handle that process. But they’re by no means the only ones who are qualified to do it.

Instead, asking a relatively new person to tackle a big project like onboarding helps them continue to learn and grow; in fact, it pretty much forces them to ask more experienced people on the team for help. It might seem risky to put a newbie in charge of introducing another new hire to the organization. But offsetting any risks that they’ll give inaccurate information, for instance (they might, and it’s usually easy to rectify), is the likelihood that they’ll see things with fresh eyes. They’ll know how to point things out that a veteran might take for granted.

What’s more, building a network (including just making work friends) is vital in bonding a person to their new organization and getting them up to speed quickly–even though this particular task might take a fellow newbie longer to complete than it would an old hand.