Positive Self-Esteem Is Overrated, Here’s What You Need Instead

In a 2007 study , researchers asked people to come into a lab, sit down in front of a camera, and tell a made-up fairy tale or some other kind of children’s story as it recorded them. There was just one rule: It had to start with the sentence, “Once upon a time, there was a little bear . . . ”

After subjects told their stories, the researchers played them a recording–either their own, or that of a different participant in the study, and asked them to evaluate the bear story.

The researchers found that those who didn’t have much so-called “self-clarity” hated their own recordings. Psychologists define self-clarity as the understanding of who we are. It reflects how well we know our own strengths and weaknesses, as well as our ability to accept them. Self-esteem, on the other hand, is the degree of self-worth we attach to those strengths and weaknesses. The difference is crucial, and as the researchers found in the “little bear story” study, it helps explain why some people cringe at their own appearances on FaceTime–and many other experiences we tend to find inexplicably embarrassing.

Hacking Your Way To Self-Clarity

The study participants with low self-clarity were more likely to call their own made-up stories “very bad” or at least “somewhat bad”; they also tended to describe their personal demeanor in the recordings as awkward or foolish. They were embarrassed, irritable, and nervous as they were made to watch themselves tell their stories about the little bear, and on average they rated their own performances lower than others did. People high in self-clarity, in contrast, weren’t as bothered by watching themselves on video. And they tended to rate their own recordings just as other people rated them.

Studies on self-esteem and performance evaluation usually find, unsurprisingly, that people with a lot of self-esteem really love themselves and their performance on a given task, and they tend to rate their own performance and personalities much more favorably than others do. That’s because high self-esteem inflates your ego, which can make the reality of how others see you harder to bear. With high self-clarity, though, you can see and accept yourself much more easily–even your flaws. But this form of self-acceptance doesn’t leave you there, gaping at your imperfections.

If self-clarity doesn’t come naturally to you, there are ways to learn it. You can try this right now, if you want: Think about some awkward moment from high school or college, something that really made you feel bad about yourself. Think the moment carefully through: What happened right before? Who was there? How did you feel at the time?