How to help Florida school shooting victims: 5 things you can do for Parkland right now

Yesterday’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, has left 17 people dead, at least 14 others wounded, and too many families grieving. It was one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, but sadly, this tragic murder spree was no anomaly.
If you want to help the victims and their families, there are a number of ways you can donate your time or money:
- Donate blood: If you live in the area, you may be able to donate blood to help one of the victims being treated at Broward County hospitals. OneBlood, a Florida blood donation center, has put out a call for donors, saying it has an urgent need for O-negative blood.
- Donate to a local charity: Orlando’s News 6 has partnered with the group Public Good to help people find reputable organizations that are pitching in to help. It’s part of a team effort with five organizations: Broward Health Foundation, Cure Violence, Everytown for Gun Safety, the National Center for the Victims of Crime, and the American Red Cross. More info here.
- Give via GoFundMe: With a fundraising goal of $100,000, the nonprofit Broward Education Foundation has set up a victims’ fund via the crowdfunding site GoFundMe. The donations will go toward financial support and relief for victims and families, the foundation says. The campaign page is live.
- Help the feds: The FBI is seeking any information people may have on the shooting. If you know anything, you can submit via the bureau’s online form.
- Write your member of Congress: Contact your congressional representatives and tell them to act on sensible gun-control legislation. Demand it. Remind them that the midterm elections are less than nine months away, and explain that we voters will remember this shooting—and all the ones that follow—when we’re in the voting booths this November.