Peter Thiel reportedly abandoning tech industry over its views on conservatism

The billionaire investor is reportedly shifting away from the tech industry because of what he sees as its intolerance to conservative points of view, reports the Wall Street Journal. Sources told the Journal that Thiel is relocating his home and personal investment firms from San Fransisco to Los Angeles and has discussed resigning from Facebook’s board. Thiel has increasingly come under criticism by those in the tech industry for his support of Donald Trump. Speaking at a debate about tech and politics at Stanford University last month, Thiel said, “Silicon Valley is a one-party state. That’s when you get in trouble politically in our society, when you’re all in one side.”MG