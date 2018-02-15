London thinks Uber should offer “women-only” rides

Amid Uber’s ongoing appeal of losing its license in London, Transport for London (TfL) has issued a new policy statement making suggestions for ways Uber could improve its service, reports Engadget . One such was is to make women-only vehicles available for hire. In the policy statement, TfL says:

“Operators should provide mechanisms to allow passengers to choose who they share vehicles with (e.g. women-only vehicles) and establishing how passengers might be able to decide on this before accepting a ride.”

The idea seems to be that women riders could be able to request Ubers with female drivers or UberPool rides with only female passengers. But the suggestion is only just that: a suggestion and not a new law TfL is looking to officially put on the books, for now at least.MG