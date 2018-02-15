The Florida school shooter may have announced his intentions on YouTube

A YouTube user with the same name of the alleged Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter posted on a video in September saying, “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.” The comment was posted by a YouTube user named “Nikolas Cruz” on a video uploaded by 36-year-old YouTuber Ben Bennight, reports BuzzFeed News. Bennight immediately screen-shotted the comment and then contacted the FBI and YouTube, who removed the comment. Bennight says the FBI showed up at his work the next day asking questions about Nikolas Cruz, but when the agents left Bennight didn’t hear from them again until yesterday when a 19-year-old named Nikolas Cruz allegedly opened fire on the south Florida high school, which has caused the deaths of 17 people so far.MG