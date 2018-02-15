Uber CEO: We could be profitable–we just don’t want to be

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said he’s not worried that Uber lost $4.5 billion last year and claimed the company could “turn the knobs” to be profitable if it wanted to–it just doesn’t, reports TechCrunch. Khosrowshahi made the comments at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday where he explained that if Uber did turn those knobs to be an immediately profitable company it would “sacrifice growth and sacrifice innovation.” He also spoke optimistically about the impact self-driving cars will have on transportation costs. The CEO said today a ride currently costs about $2.50 a mile, but with a self-driving car that same ride would cost about $1 per mile.MG
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens