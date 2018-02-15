advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:51 am

McDonald’s is ditching cheeseburgers in Happy Meals, kinda

The fast-food chain is getting rid of the iconic Happy Meal staple as part of a drive to appear as a healthier place to eat. By June all advertised Happy Meals will contain 600 calories or less. In order to obtain that calorie goal the entree choice for a Happy Meal will now either be a hamburger or a box of chicken nuggets, reports Bloomberg. To be clear, customers will still be able to order a cheeseburger with a Happy Meal, the option just won’t be advertised. The move comes as the child obesity rate in the U.S. continues to climb–it’s currently triple what it was in the 1970s.MG

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company