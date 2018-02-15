McDonald’s is ditching cheeseburgers in Happy Meals, kinda

The fast-food chain is getting rid of the iconic Happy Meal staple as part of a drive to appear as a healthier place to eat. By June all advertised Happy Meals will contain 600 calories or less. In order to obtain that calorie goal the entree choice for a Happy Meal will now either be a hamburger or a box of chicken nuggets, reports Bloomberg. To be clear, customers will still be able to order a cheeseburger with a Happy Meal, the option just won’t be advertised. The move comes as the child obesity rate in the U.S. continues to climb–it’s currently triple what it was in the 1970s.MG
