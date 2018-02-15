Facebook will need to re-obtain consent from all European users

Under the EU’s new ePrivacy law, which comes into effect by 2019, Facebook will need to re-obtain the consent of all its users in Europe to keep and store any data they keep on users, reports Business Insider. The law is significant because it does not simply require Facebook and other companies to obtain consent for new data but any old data as well, as past data gathered will not be grandfathered into the new regulations. That means that Facebook and other data giants like Google will no longer be able to use data about its users that is currently under the company’s control in the future unless a user expressly gives their consent again–a move that could impact each company’s advertising revenue in the region.MG