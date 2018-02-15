Facebook will launch two smart speakers this year, says DigiTimes

The social media giant is reportedly getting into the ever-crowded smart speaker market, according to DigiTimes. The site says Facebook will launch two smart speakers in July. The smart speakers will reportedly each have a 15-inch touch screen with the code names Aloha and Fiona. Aloha will reportedly be the high-end version and will be marketed under the name Portal. It will use voice recognition and facial recognition technology to recognize users. Along with the smart speakers will be a music streaming service, with Sony and Universal Music already signed on to a licensing deal with Facebook.MG