Nike Loves London, GE Knows What Matters: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

It may declare that “Nothing Beats a Londoner,” but what the epic Nike spot that dropped last Friday really says is “Nothing Beats a Nike Ad at Its Best.” Yes, it’s got the quick cuts and multi-sport fun of “ Short a Guy ,” but it also shows the brand putting young unknowns not only alongside superstar athletes and artists but on a pedestal above those stars. And according to Wieden+Kennedy London creative directors Paddy Treacy and Mark Shanley, that’s the most important part.

As they told me earlier this week, “We wanted to celebrate them the way we usually celebrate famous athletes, flipping the traditional model and holding the kids up as the inspiration for all and painting a picture of London, through the lens of sport, as the incredible city it is.” Onward!

Nike “Nothing Beats A Londoner”

What: An epic ode to London from Nike, featuring athletes, artists, and more.

Who: Nike, Wieden+Kennedy London

Why we care: For all the reasons we listed above, but getting down to brass tacks, this is Nike at its best. Fast, frenetic, stylish with a smirk.

GE “What Matters”

What: GE ad that debuted during the February 11 Winter Olympics broadcast.

Who: General Electric, BBDO New York