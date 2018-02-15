These Three Olympians Somehow Find Time To Side Hustle

Sitting at home watching world-class athletes compete in PyeongChang this week, it’s hard to imagine that they find time to do anything but train. But just like the tens of millions Americans and countless others around the world, even Olympic athletes run side hustles alongside their full-time endeavors .

Whether they’re motivated by passion, to build foundations for when they retire from professional athletics, or something else entirely, these three Olympians have managed to clear time in their rigorous training regimens to build side hustles.

Kelly Clark, Furniture Maker

Gold medalist Kelly Clark is back for her fifth Olympics this year and recently took fourth place in the women’s halfpipe event. While this year’s winter games could reportedly be her last Olympic appearance, Clark has built multiple side hustles outside of her life as an athlete.

One of her main passion projects is closely related to her sport. The Kelly Clark Foundation offers kids the resources and opportunities to achieve their highest potential through snowboarding, and it’s awarded over $100,000 in scholarships to date.

But on top of that work, Clark also builds limited quantities of handmade furniture under a line called Sparrow Creative. Since around 2015, she’s designed creative wooden tables and headboards, along with shelving for friends and customers alike.

Joey Mantia, Coffee Roaster

This 28-time world champion and two-time speed-skating Olympian is competing in four events at PyeongChang, and placed eighth in the 1,500-meter event earlier this week.