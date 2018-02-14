More than 10,000 independent restaurants closed last year

The number of independent restaurants in the United States fell 3% last fall to 346,105 units, a decrease of 10,952 units from the same period last year, according to the most recent fall census from NPD Group. As reported by Independent Restaurant News, the decline came as chain restaurants remained flat with their 2016 numbers.

In total, the number of U.S. restaurants declined 2% for the period to 647,288 units, the report notes. Full-service restaurant units–a segment that includes casual dining, family dining, and fine dining–also fell 2%, to 294,167.

So if you don’t want to be stuck cooking at home every single night, be sure to support your local independent restaurants while you still have them.ML