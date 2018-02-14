Apple’s HomePod seems to be destroying wood furniture

Apple’s new HomePod smart speakers are getting generally good reviews , especially in the acoustic department . But one deal-breaker may be the physical impact they have on the things they touch. As in, the device may end up ruining some of the furniture it sits on.

According to a review from Pocket-lint, HomePad left some treated wood furniture with a “white discouloured ring.” The Wirecutter found a similar issue; the reviewers placed the device on an oiled butcher block and found the same white ring. It appears to come from HomePod’s silicone base.

Apple has even owned up to the issue. It told the Wirecutter that the wood discoloration may improve “over several days after the speaker is removed from the wood surface.” And if that doesn’t work, then all you can really do is refinish the wood.

So if you bought a new HomePod and are excited to show it off on your beautiful wooden displays, maybe instead put it on something else.

On the bright side, this may be the start of a new cottage industry of protective HomePod coasters.CGW