Why Former Trump Staffers May Be Walking Security Threats

The shocking thing about the resignation of Rob Porter—the top White House aide who quit after revelations that he had beaten his ex-wives and was operating under an improper security clearance—is that it happened at all.

Porter’s February 7 departure has not only reignited concern over the proliferation of abusers in the White House, but inaugurated a long overdue inquiry about how security clearances are granted. It is good that this inquiry is finally happening. But, in light of the revelation that more than 30 current staffers have been handling classified information without proper clearances, one wonders whether the damage can be undone. The new repercussions do not outweigh the deeper corruption that made Porter’s tenure possible.

According to FBI Director Christopher Wray, the FBI completed an investigation into Porter’s background in July, but the White House apparently remained unmoved by what was found. Not only was he hired, he was tasked with handling highly classified information—one of more than two dozen top officials in the White House working with interim security clearances. Before his history of abuse became public, Porter was in line for a promotion, despite his inability to get clearance for the job he had. Porter denies the allegations and the White House has defended its decisions, saying that his background check was ongoing when he resigned. On Wednesday, the House oversight committee, which has subpoena power, launched an investigation into the case.

Porter should have never been hired; his history of abuse is not only repugnant in itself, but made him susceptible to blackmail. Now he will leave the White House armed with state secrets that he should have never been given—one of many ethically questionable former staffers to do so. Porter is a symptom of the disease of Trumpism, a toxic plague of misogyny, disloyalty, and deceit that not only shatters ethical norms but leaves U.S. national security in chronic jeopardy.

Trump’s White House has long been a revolving door, with a turnover rate of 34%. While departures of incompetent or immoral staffers have often inspired public relief, they are actually cause for alarm. That revolving door leads into a bustling marketplace of state secrets, one whose temptations should not be shrugged off given that basic standards of loyalty to country have been put into question by this administration’s actions.

Among the departed White House staffers are former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who has admitted guilt in the Kremlin interference probe; white nationalist (and fellow domestic abuser ) Steve Bannon, who has vowed to destroy the United States; and extremist Seb Gorka, who has ties to neo-Nazi organizations and is being investigated by police in Hungary. (Gorka, like Porter, worked as a Trump advisor despite being denied clearance as a result of his 2016 arrest in the U.S. for bringing a weapon through an airport.)

Men who have already colluded with a foreign power, committed acts of violence, or threatened to destroy the U.S. now know some of the country’s secrets, and it’s easy to imagine the damage they could do in the era of WikiLeaks and illicit foreign deals. Fellow federal indictee Paul Manafort, for example, used his access as Trump’s campaign manager to offer “private briefings” to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch who is a close friend of Vladimir Putin and to whom Manafort is alleged to owe a great deal of money.