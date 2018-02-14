“Maybe You Should Watch Your Weight” And Other Bad Valentine Ideas

Who: One Love Foundation, TBWA New York

Why we care: According to the One Love Foundation, one in three women and one in four men will experience an abusive relationship in their lifetime. So it decided to take common unhealthy relationship behaviors and turn them into Valentine’s Day gifts. How about a Mood Swing Teddy Bear that will tell you to shut up, then apologize? Or the gold heart pendant that also happens to have a GPS tracking device inside it? Or the box of chocolates that’s actually just one chocolate because you should probably watch your weight? Behaving like this in a relationship is as ridiculous as these gifts, and the goal is to make each gift a reminder and lesson on what is acceptable and unacceptable when it comes to an expression of love.JB