Turning emojis into a normal way you communicate with your boss? That was mostly Slack’s doing . Now Trello is getting in on the pictographic action.

The collaborative project-management platform adds 12 “emoji reactions” today, allowing users to comment wordlessly on Trello cards. They include mainstays like ‘thumbs up,’ ‘thumbs down,’ ‘heart,’ ‘smiley face,’ and ‘trophy.’ The company has plans to roll out an expanded set of emojis in the months ahead.

To which we say: RB