French Grocery Chain’s Product Packaging Will Help You Get A Valentine’s Date

What: A Valentine’s Day campaign for French grocery chain Monoprix that uses product packaging in the pursuit of love.

Who: Monoprix, Rosapark

Why we care: Isn’t every day Valentine’s Day in France? Monoprix and agency Rosapark continue their string of cheeky creative work–see last year’s “Label of Love” and a 2016 trolling of Amazon Go–with a fun V-Day effort. Taking a note from “Label of Love,” the store adapted its famously witty product names to create packaging that would help its shoppers find romance while browsing the aisles. According to the brand, 50% of its customers are single, so Monoprix turned some products into (pretty corny) word-play declarations of affection, with a spot to write down your mobile number.

The packages will be available at store entrances at several locations throughout France starting February 14.