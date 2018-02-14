There’s still time to give a podcast for Valentine’s Day

If you forgot to pre-order chocolates, your AI-created conversation hearts turned out weird, and the bodega rose selection is looking pretty bleak, never fear: It’s not too late to send a podcast playlist .

Have you ever heard anything so romantic?

Head to Podcards and answer a few questions about the person who is receiving the Valentine’s Day card. Don’t worry, it’s not questions like their social security number and mother’s maiden name, but a few adjectives describing their personality. From there, the geniuses at Radio Public will put together a customized podcast playlist that will make your special someone laugh, learn, and maybe even love. Plus, unlike lingerie, a bespoke podcast playlist will definitely fit.ML