Can new Snapchat analytics lure back creators who left for Instagram?

At last, Snapchat grants creators what they’ve been clamoring for: data and analytics that go beyond who viewed your Stories on any given day. For years, Snapchat has not treated influencers very differently from regular users, which is part of the reason many of them were drawn to Instagram Stories . Snapchat’s recent, much-maligned redesign certainly doesn’t help matters—but perhaps its new analytics will.

The data available to creators will include total views, unique viewers, time spent watching, audience demographics, and more. This is good news for both influencers and brands who want to cash in on their audiences. Creators can offer brands more specific data on who they’re reaching, which ups their value and negotiating power; brands, in turn, can be more targeted when forging ad partnerships.

But what Snapchat really cares about—and, I assume, the impetus for the change—is how this could be good news for Snapchat, whose user numbers lag far behind Instagram’s user base. Between this update and a new feature that lets users and non-users view Stories outside the app, Snapchat may manage to coax some creators from the greener, more aesthetically pleasing pastures of Instagram.PM