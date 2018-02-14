Ryan Murphy Quits Fox For Netflix In A $300 Million Deal

Netflix may have just scored its biggest hit yet—and they haven’t even started filming. Netflix and Ryan Murphy, the man behind Glee, American Horror Story, and American Crime Story, have just signed a five-year deal that Deadline estimates could reach as much as $300 million.

While Murphy has been under contract with Twentieth Century Fox, putting out a steady stream of shows on Fox and its subsidiary FX that earned high ratings, Emmys, Golden Globes, and even Peabody Awards, the deal expires this year. Starting July 1, Murphy and Ryan Murphy Productions will create new series and films exclusively at Netflix, which was already set to stream his new projects Ratched and The Politician.

While Fox, which is in the process of being acquired by Disney, vied for Murphy too, it seems that Murphy questioned how working might change under Disney, even as the storied studio famous for Mickey Mouse moved into more adult-oriented content. “The stuff that I do isn’t specifically Disney,” Murphy said, per Deadline. “I was concerned: Do I have to start putting Mickey Mouse in American Horror Story?” The generous Netflix paycheck surely helped sway him, too.

Murphy’s jump to the streaming service is yet another blow to network television, which has already seen powerhouse Shonda Rhimes, Friends producer Marta Kauffman, Weeds creator Jenji Kohan, and The Gilmore Girls’ Amy Sherman-Palladino all leave traditional television for the streaming world.ML