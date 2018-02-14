Snapchat update: Some users aren’t feeling the Valentine’s Day love after redesign

A number of Snapchat users woke up to a Valentine’s Day message from Team Snapchat this morning, but after a controversial redesign rolled out last week, not everyone is ready to fall back in love with the messaging app. Twitter is currently awash with Snapchatters using the VD message as an opportunity to take swipes at the redesign.

“I would rather have woke up to the old snapchat before this update,” one wrote.

“I don’t want your love anymore,” said another.

The tweets go on and on, but you get the idea.

As the Guardian reported, more than 800,000 people have signed an online petition expressing their dissatisfaction with the redesign–in which media content has been separated from content from friends, among other changes. A spokesperson for the app told the Guardian that Snap is confident people will get used to the changes.

The backlash comes amid otherwise good news for the company, which reported unexpectedly rosy earnings earlier this month and is said to be successfully luring more younger users away from Instagram.CZ