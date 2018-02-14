Flipboard’s CEO thinks Apple News is a product “living in the past”

CEO Mike McCue threw some shade at its biggest rival at the Code Media conference this week. As MacRumors reports , McCue was participating in a Q&A about the future of content creation when he said:

“Apple News as a product is living in the past. There’s no social sharing capability, no curation happening–it’s algorithmic. It’s another format that publishers have to adopt.”

Flipboard is currently thought to still have more users than Apple News. The service reaches around 100 million users a month, says MacRumors. Apple News is said to have about 70 million readers a month.MG