Magic Leap’s AR headset will start at around $1,000

The company’s first entry-level AR headset will set users back a grand, Magic Leap’s CEO Rony Abovitz suggests, reports Engadget. Speaking at the Code Media conference Abovitz revealed the company’s first headsets will span several different models, sizes, and price points with the entry-level one costing as much as a high-end smartphone. When asked to clarify if he meant a high-end smartphone like the $1,000-plus iPhone X, Abovitz didn’t object. As for the most expensive Magic Leap AR headset, Abovitz said that could be expected to cost as much as a high-end PC.MG