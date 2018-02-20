The Best Brands Are The Ones That Build “Belonging”

In previous eras, this gathering could have been convened by a faith group, neighborhood association, or trade union. But this was the Rapha Cycle Club (RCC), a membership organization grown around Rapha’s cycle apparel business. The RCC has all the hallmarks of traditional community groups: rituals, local organizers, chapters and clubhouses around the world, symbols, shared identity, and social activities. There’s also a code of conduct that creates the conditions for respect and decency between diverse members:

RCC members will uphold good riding etiquette and camaraderie and abide by the Rapha/RCC ride etiquette rules. Members will greet other riders on the road, wait for dropped riders, and help those in need.

—Rapha Cycle Club, Code of Conduct

If you choose to, you can ride with RCC members 20 or more times each week in your city and travel the world for RCC summits and retreats. You can attend art shows, film screenings, expert talks, and local tours. This is not the light “community” that brands often speak of when referring to their customers or social media following–this is real, in-person commitment and engagement. And this is not a sideshow to Rapha’s business. It’s core to its business strategy–its spaces are clubhouses not stores, and people are members not customers.

Why would a for-profit brand put so much work into building belonging? The simple answer is because of the deep brand loyalty it engenders and the commercial opportunities it creates.