HomePod Isn’t The Only Smart Speaker With A Lock-In Problem

Now that Apple’s HomePod speaker is here, nearly all the reviews have drawn the same conclusion: Superior sound quality, too much lock-in.

At the moment, Siri can’t load songs on HomePod from any service besides Apple Music. You can still use AirPlay on an iOS device to queue up music from other services, such as Spotify, and use Siri to pause or skip tracks once the music starts, but only Apple Music lets you start playing music with voice commands.

The Amazon Echo and Google Home are more open to third-party services. Both devices can launch music from Spotify, Pandora, TuneIn, and iHeartRadio, and Amazon supports Sirius XM as well. You can even set those services as the default for music requests instead of Amazon Music on the Echo or Google Play Music on Home.

Still, the Amazon Echo and Google Home aren’t as welcoming to third-party music services as they might seem. While the services mentioned above enjoy the same privileges as Amazon’s and Google’s own music offerings, others either have limited functionality or are shut out entirely. This creates an opportunity for HomePod to become a more open platform than its competitors. And all it would take is one change to the way Siri works.

No Room For More

On Alexa devices such as Amazon’s Echo, any music service can create its own skill for loading songs and controlling playback. Several radio stations have used these tools to deliver live music streams, and Plex offers a skill that lets users listen to their personal music collections from a local media server.

But compared to the services Alexa goes out of its way to support—Spotify, Pandora, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and Sirius XM—these ones are second-class citizens. Users can’t set them as the default for music playback or have them play synchronized audio across multiple speakers. They also require specific voice syntax, such as “Alexa, ask Plex to play songs by John Scofield,” whereas Amazon’s first-tier services allow for more natural-sounding requests.

Google Home is even more restrictive. So far, Google hasn’t opened up any developer tools related to music playback, which means Spotify, Pandora, TuneIn, and iHeartRadio are the only music services that Google Home supports.