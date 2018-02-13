Olympics 2018: Team USA by the numbers, from ages to heights to top hometown

Figure skater and California native Vincent Zhou is making headlines and history this week. At 17 years old, he’s the youngest U.S. athlete to compete in Pyeongchang, South Korea, for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

242 : number of athletes representing Team USA in Pyeongchang

: number of athletes representing Team USA in Pyeongchang 45% vs. 55% : number of female vs. male athletes on Team USA

: number of female vs. male athletes on Team USA 26.5 years : average age of the U.S. athletes

: average age of the U.S. athletes 39 : oldest U.S. athlete, hockey player Brian Gionta

: oldest U.S. athlete, hockey player Brian Gionta 17 : youngest U.S. athlete, figure skater Vincent Zhou

: youngest U.S. athlete, figure skater Vincent Zhou 10 : African-American U.S. athletes

: African-American U.S. athletes 11 : Asian-American U.S. athletes

: Asian-American U.S. athletes 2 : openly gay U.S. athletes

: openly gay U.S. athletes 6 feet 7 inches: tallest U.S. Olympian, alpine skier Bryce Bennett

tallest U.S. Olympian, alpine skier Bryce Bennett 5 feet : shortest U.S. Olympians, Karen Chen and Jessica Kooreman (figure skater and short track speedskater)

: shortest U.S. Olympians, Karen Chen and Jessica Kooreman (figure skater and short track speedskater) 31 : number of states represented (including 31 athletes from Colorado, 22 from California, 20 from Minnesota, 19 from New York, and 16 from Utah)

: number of states represented (including 31 athletes from Colorado, 22 from California, 20 from Minnesota, 19 from New York, and 16 from Utah) 8 : number of U.S. athletes from Park City, Utah, the top hometown

: number of U.S. athletes from Park City, Utah, the top hometown 76% of U.S. athletes have attended college

of U.S. athletes have attended college 21 : number of U.S. athletes from Westminster College, the top school represented

: number of U.S. athletes from Westminster College, the top school represented 5: number of athletes who are defending gold medalists

If you’re looking to follow along with Team USA’s Olympic victories, check out Esri’s live medal tracker and interactive map here.

Sources: NPR, NBC Olympics, Olympics.org, Team USA.CZ