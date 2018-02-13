Olympics 2018: Team USA by the numbers, from ages to heights to top hometown

Figure skater and California native Vincent Zhou is making headlines and history this week. At 17 years old, he’s the youngest U.S. athlete to compete in Pyeongchang, South Korea, for the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Since we’re all a bunch of obsessive data geeks here at Fast Company, we thought it would be fun to look at some other statistics for Team USA. Plus, while most of us are terrible skaters, we sure can crank out a mean listicle.
- 242: number of athletes representing Team USA in Pyeongchang
- 45% vs 55%: number of female vs male athletes on Team USA
- 26.5 years: average age of the U.S. athletes
- 39: oldest U.S. athlete, hockey player Brian Gionta
- 17: youngest U.S. athlete, figure skater Vincent Zhou
- 10: African-American U.S. athletes
- 11: Asian-American U.S. athletes
- 2: openly gay U.S. athletes
- 6 feet 7 inches: tallest U.S. Olympian, alpine skier Bryce Bennett
- 5 feet: shortest U.S. Olympians, Karen Chen and Jessica Kooreman (figure skater and short track speedskater)
- 31: number of states represented (including 31 athletes from Colorado, 22 from California, 20 from Minnesota, 19 from New York, and 16 from Utah)
- 8: number of U.S. athletes from Park City, Utah, the top hometown
- 76% of U.S. athletes have attended college
- 21: number of U.S. athletes from Westminster College, the top school represented
- 5: number of athletes who are defending gold medalists
If you’re looking to follow along with Team USA’s Olympic victories, check out Esri’s live medal tracker and interactive map here.
Sources: NPR, NBC Olympics, Olympics.org, Team USA.CZ