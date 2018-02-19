These 4 Skills Are Essential To Succeeding In The Gig Economy

College prepares you for your career, but the curriculum may not be enough to prepare you to work in the gig economy. While education is important, you’ll need more than your degree to succeed, says Laurie Pickard, author of Don’t Pay for Your MBA: The Faster, Cheaper, Better Way to Get the Business Education You Need.

“[It’s not] just having a degree or certification, but rather having skills that are relevant to the needs of the market,” she says. “People participating in the gig economy need to continually build, expand, and refresh their skills in order to stay competitive.” Currently 34% of the workforce is made up of gig workers, and this number is expected to reach 43% by 2020, according to a study by Intuit. The gig economy is creating micro-entrepreneurs, says Marion McGovern, author of Thriving in the Gig Economy. “Whether it’s copywriters, marketing consultants, handymen, or Uber drivers, they’re running their own businesses,” she says. “Most don’t know how to make the most money as independent contractors. A whole ecosystem has sprung up around gigs, and we need a re-education.” While courses on the service you provide or the niche you fill help you develop your expertise, gig workers need to proactively seek classes on these four topics to succeed: 1. Critical Thinking And Logic In order to keep up with a changing marketplace, gig workers need to learn how to ask better questions, says McGovern. “Our current education system is traditionally all about getting the right answer, rather than the process of experimentation and what that teaches you,” she says. “You need to become comfortable with uncertainty.” A class on critical thinking or logic will provide the basis for thinking about problems in a different way. “Gig workers need to be able to ask the right questions, and develop different ways to view data, issues, and solutions,” says McGovern.

2. Human Resources While gig workers are independent contractors, they need to understand what a company needs from someone they hire, and few students come out of school with an understanding of what it takes to be a good employee, says McGovern. “I ask my students, ‘What does it take to be a good manager?'” says McGovern, who taught HR and business communications at the University of San Francisco. “When I suggest ‘Being on time,’ they often say, ‘You don’t have to be on time when you’re the manager.’ In the gig economy, you need to know what a good employee looks like, and be able to emulate those traits to be successful in your career.” Classes in human resources, team building, and hiring will offer exposure to the insights that can help you become a preferred contractor. 3. Finance Gig workers need to understand finance and taxes. They also need to create financial flexibility, and be able to look at monthly capital and revenue statements to determine if they’re profitable or not, says Diane Mulcahy, author of The Gig Economy: The Complete Guide to Getting Better Work, Taking More Time Off, and Financing the Life you Want. “You need to understand your personal burn rate, which is about cash flow management,” she says. “I tell students, ‘Imagine you had no revenue whatsoever. What would your expenses look like in that month?’ Then prepare by saving and considering expenses.” 4. Marketing And Communication No matter what their core skill set or area of expertise might be, freelancers need to be able to understand the needs of the customers and communicate with them in a compelling way, says Pickard.

