These 4 Skills Are Essential To Succeeding In The Gig Economy

College prepares you for your career, but the curriculum may not be enough to prepare you to work in the gig economy. While education is important, you’ll need more than your degree to succeed, says Laurie Pickard, author of Don’t Pay for Your MBA: The Faster, Cheaper, Better Way to Get the Business Education You Need .

“[It’s not] just having a degree or certification, but rather having skills that are relevant to the needs of the market,” she says. “People participating in the gig economy need to continually build, expand, and refresh their skills in order to stay competitive.”

Currently 34% of the workforce is made up of gig workers, and this number is expected to reach 43% by 2020, according to a study by Intuit. The gig economy is creating micro-entrepreneurs, says Marion McGovern, author of Thriving in the Gig Economy.

“Whether it’s copywriters, marketing consultants, handymen, or Uber drivers, they’re running their own businesses,” she says. “Most don’t know how to make the most money as independent contractors. A whole ecosystem has sprung up around gigs, and we need a re-education.”

While courses on the service you provide or the niche you fill help you develop your expertise, gig workers need to proactively seek classes on these four topics to succeed:

1. Critical Thinking And Logic

In order to keep up with a changing marketplace, gig workers need to learn how to ask better questions, says McGovern. “Our current education system is traditionally all about getting the right answer, rather than the process of experimentation and what that teaches you,” she says. “You need to become comfortable with uncertainty.”

A class on critical thinking or logic will provide the basis for thinking about problems in a different way. “Gig workers need to be able to ask the right questions, and develop different ways to view data, issues, and solutions,” says McGovern.