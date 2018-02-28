“True Blood” Creator Alan Ball’s New HBO Show Takes On The Trump Era

Here and Now, HBO’s new metaphysical series, wasn’t conceived as a reaction to the election. It just appears that way.

“We never wanted to make this The Resistance: The Show, but this is the new reality,” says Here and Now‘s creator Alan Ball. “We live in a different America now, and we decided to make that part of the world the show takes place in.”

For the multitudes of Americans reeling from life in the Trump era, the show’s title couldn’t be more accurate—it’s undeniably set in the here and now. Like, right now. The Bayer-Boatwright family at the center of the series doesn’t spend the entire runtime checking Twitter and screaming at the sky, but they do wrestle with empathy, identity, and hopelessness in a society that’s changing too fast keep up with.

Here and Now follows Greg (Tim Robbins), a fading intellectual, Audrey (Holly Hunter), a do-gooder therapist, and their menagerie of mostly adopted children, plucked from such geographically disparate locations that together they resemble a model U.N. When one adopted son (Ramon, played by Daniel Zovatto) starts seeing visions of the number 11:11 everywhere, the family attempts to figure out whether he’s a more highly evolved being—or if he’s as unwell as the world around him.

Although the sociopolitical setting of Here and Now was forged in fire on November 9, 2016, the series had been in the works since long before then.

After the end of his last HBO show, True Blood (which followed Six Feet Under), Ball spent a couple years trying to get some movies he’d written off the ground. When none panned out, he turned his attention toward another TV pilot, which also ended up not going anywhere. Finally, he just decided to write something that he himself would watch. He knew that HBO was in the market for a flagship family drama, so he began thinking about what the optimum post-Six Feet Under “family drama” from Alan Ball might look like. The answer turned out to be the pilot for Here and Now, which he wrote during the first half of 2016, and which HBO green-lighted as a series based on one script.

Ball and his producing partner Peter Macdissi actively sought out writers from a wide array of backgrounds to help infuse his show with viewpoints from the ethnic and cultural heritage of the people who populate it.