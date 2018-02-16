Is Your Quest For Self-Improvement Hurting You?

I’m a self-help and productivity addict. In high school, I was reading 7 Habits Of Effective People when all my friends were watching Desperate Housewives. In college, I read every title of Ken Blanchard’s One Minute Manager series. Every book I’d read, I’d try to implement all the lessons and fail miserably. I was a 20-year-old who knew nothing about managing people. And I was not about to get better overnight by reading a few self-help books.

As I got older, I became more selective with what I read and tried to incorporate in my own life. But my obsession with self-improvement never stopped.

It wasn’t until recently I realized that perhaps this self-improvement obsession doesn’t always translate to being a better person. In fact, sometimes it probably made me worse–because my “quest” would turn into another item on my to-do list, and I’d stress out if I didn’t get it done that day, much to the frustration (and confusion) of whoever was hanging out with me at the time.

Getting stressed about not getting in my 15 minute of meditation defeated the whole purpose of the practice in the first place.

I still think having self-improvement goals is important, but I’ve found that there are instances where this “mission” can turn from productive to destructive. Here are the signs to look out for.

When It Brings Burden, But Not Benefits

There are some things worth doing that’s burdensome–but you know the payoff will be great. For example, I still find meal prepping on Sundays cumbersome, but I know that my body (and my bank account) will thank me when I come home from work hungry and too tired to put together a meal. On the other hand, there are self-improvement practices that bring me no benefit, but a lot of extra anxiety. I personally found that with time-blocking. When I tried it, I got less done, and ended up stressing out about interruptions (which is inevitable) more than if I just wrote six things to cross off.

At the 2016 Fast Company Innovation Festival, author and Fast Company contributor Gretchen Rubin told the crowd that any efforts to change the way you work or behave are going to fail if they not true to who you are. Rubin, for example, jumped on the meditation train after hearing the benefits from a number of “smart people.” After trying out the practice for five to six months, however, she realized that the practice “was just doing nothing” for her. Instead of soldiering on with it just for the sake of improvement, she simply quit.