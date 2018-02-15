This Software Tool Lets Companies Test For A Pay Gap

Brett Hurt, CEO and cofounder of data.world, recently decided to take a closer look at what the company was paying its employees. To do this, they used software tools from SameWorks , an Austin-based startup that aims to shine a light on pay gaps that exist within workforces.

The benefits of going through the exercise, says Hurt, was not only that their executive team could easily see and share a snapshot of the compensation of all the employees, but that it put a structure on what had previously been an informal process. The process had another benefit: Employees were reassured of the company’s dedication to keeping them engaged and happy.

But data.world is in the minority. At last count, women’s salaries were estimated to be about $10,800 less per year than men’s. That figure goes up or down depending on the role. There have been some recent efforts to achieve parity, such as companies signing the White House’s Equal Pay Pledge, and its #hackthepaygap initiative aimed at improving diversity and gender pay gaps for freelancers, alongside a mostly male Congress voting down an equal pay amendment that would have required mid- to large-size businesses to report pay data. It also comes on the heels of a class action lawsuit against Google for systemic pay discrimination.

This one-step-forward-two-steps-back movement on the pay gap plays into the fact that it’s going to take more than 40 years to achieve pay parity, according to a report from the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee. This despite the fact that equal pay could add trillions to the economy.

“Because we lack oversight for equal pay at a national level, there is little natural traction to incentivize companies to ensure they pay their workforce fairly,” says Crystal Hansen, the founder and CEO of SameWorks. She tells Fast Company that it’s been difficult for even the best companies to tackle this issue. “There are consultants you can hire to execute a pay audit, but they work on behalf of the business’s interest, and employees are skeptical because they aren’t open about their processes and methodologies,” she explains. “That leaves the companies who are doing this unable to effectively message their accomplishment to their employees or the public.”

Building the software to make it easier to uncover gaps just made sense. And SameWorks also baked in standards for a certification track that are based on EEOC guidelines for fair pay.

“The major difference between a company doing this independently and using SameWorks is that we adhere strictly to these guidelines,” says Hansen. “Companies who independently run pay equity audits today, even through outside consultants, have zero oversight and no uniform standards,” she adds.