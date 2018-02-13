Kevin Durant’s new series examines the fraught world of youth hoops

In addition to being one of the two best basketball players in the world, Golden State Warriors star and 2017 NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant is also a budding producer.

Last month, via his Thirty-Media production company, Durant unveiled plans to support other athletes’ ambitions for YouTube stardom. This, after his own YouTube channel netted more than a half million subscribers and 21 million views in just nine months.

Now, Durant is diving back into his own projects with Swagger, a dramatic series that delves into Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball in Washington, D.C. The show looks at the balance between “dreams and ambition, and ambition and corruption” that surrounds players, their families, and coaches. Boys between 7 and 19 play in AAU leagues around the country, and the organization has produced countless NBA players.

Swagger will be written and directed by NAACP Image Award winner Reggie Rock Bythewood, produced by Image Television and Thirty-Five Media, and executive produced by Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, Durant, and Rich Keiman. Apple is helping develop the series.

In addition to producing, Durant is also developing a career as a tech investor. Among his many initiatives is his recent investment in the Silicon Valley drone developer Skydio.DT