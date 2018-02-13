Haven’t made a pre-V-Day condom run yet? Sustain’s got you covered

In honor of Valentine’s Day, sexual health brand Sustain Natural is handing out free condoms all over New York. For the next two weeks, the company is mounting an outdoor ad campaign encouraging safe sex. Sustain’s ads are going up in multiple locations downtown, with the left side covered in condoms and, on the right, a press release from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting an increase in cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis.

Once removed, the condoms will reveal an image of “what real, safe sex looks like,” according to Sustain.

“We’re here to shed light on the need for conversations and action around real, safe sex in a way that empowers women to literally take their sexual health into their own hands by buying and carrying condoms,” Sustain cofounder and CEO Meika Hollender said in a statement. As part of the campaign, Sustain will also be donating 50,000 condoms to the New York chapter of Planned Parenthood.PM