“Between Two Ferns” just received a humanitarian award. (Yes, you read that right.)

As if any further proof were needed that Between Two Ferns hit its peak when President Barack Obama sat between the titular shrubbery in 2014, the web series will now receive a humanitarian award for that episode.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Venice Family Clinic will honor creators Scott Aukerman and Zach Galifianakis, along with Funny or Die’s Mike Farah and Brad Jenkins, at the Silver Circle Gala on March 19. The biting, post-modern web series, which features Galifianakis antagonizing a celebrity guest, earned the award for the Obama episode’s effective promotion of the Affordable Care Act and social issues. (As The AV Club points out, the episode reportedly drove traffic on the HealthCare.gov website up by 40 percent the day after it was released.

“With their clever and insightful videos explaining the benefits of the Affordable Care Act, the creative minds at Funny or Die and Between Two Ferns played a vital role in the successful launch of the landmark law, which has since been hugely helpful to Venice Family Clinic and thousands of its patients,” said VFC’s CEO Elizabeth Benson Forer.

Between Two Ferns went on to feature then-candidate Hillary Clinton on an episode during the 2016 election, but there has not been an episode since. The delay is understandable, though. Where does a goofy web series possibly go after receiving a humanitarian award for its work with a U.S. president?JB