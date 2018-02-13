Queen Elizabeth bans plastic at Buckingham Palace

Her Majesty has a few new eco-friendly decrees for monarchial palaces.

In a surprising move (and one we applaud), Queen Elizabeth II banned plastic straws and bottles from royal estates. This affects public cafes, staff dining rooms, and internal palace caterers, reports the UK Telegraph.

“Across the organisation, the Royal Household is committed to reducing its environmental impact,” a Palace spokesman told the publication. “As part of that, we have taken a number of practical steps to cut back on the use of plastics. At all levels, there’s a strong desire to tackle this issue.”

Buckingham Palace is undergoing a 10-year renovation that will see it adopt greener, more efficient measures. This includes solar roof panels, ground source heat pumps, and an anaerobic digestion unit to generate biogas from organic waste, reports the UK Independent.

Queen Elizabeth isn’t the first highly recognized royal to take on the issue of environmentalism. Her son, Prince Charles, has largely advocated for sustainability over the last few decades, addressing issues of climate change, pollution, and deforestation.

In January, Prince Charles delivered a speech to a group of environmentalists and business leaders to express his “deep frustration” of public waste polluting oceans.

“The nightmare result of eight million tons of plastic entering the ocean every year is set to get worse rather than better,” he said. “We cannot, indeed must not, allow this situation to continue.”