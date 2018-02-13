Flu symptoms: Go to work? Stay home? Here’s what people on Twitter say they do

Widespread influenza activity is still being reported in 48 states and Puerto Rico, according to the latest data from the CDC, and unfortunately the agency says the worst may be yet to come. Hospitalizations for the fifth week of 2018 rose to about 60 people per 100,000, and could break records for people in the 55- 64-year-old age group, CNN reports .

Besides getting a flu shot, one of the most effective ways to stop the spread of the virus is through preventative steps like handwashing and, importantly, avoiding contact with sick people. The CDC recommends people stay home from work when they’re sick, but not everyone does–either because they feel pressured to keep working through an illness or because their job (or boss) makes it difficult to stay home. Legally, you can’t be forced to work when you’re sick, but your employer is generally allowed to ask for a doctor’s note.

We asked people via Twitter whether they come to work when they’re sick, and while a Twitter poll is hardly scientific, the results indicate too many people are still working through the pain. Out of more than 1,600 responses, 21% said they work when they’re sick because “I’m judged otherwise,” while another 6% said their boss requires them to. The good news is that almost half, 46%, said they work from home, and the remaining 21% said they don’t work at all.

Do you come in to work sick? ???? — Fast Company (@FastCompany) January 30, 2018

CZ